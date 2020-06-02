Angola: COVID-19 - No Positive Case in 24 Hours

Luanda — Angola has reported no positive case of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, remaining with its 86 infections, Angop learned Monday in Luanda.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily covid-19 update briefing, 90 percent of the patients are asymptomatic.

Until now, Angola has reported four deaths, 18 recoveries and 64 active patients in need of special care. Two children of one and two months of age are included.

The official also said 1.155 contacts are under health authorities' surveillance, while 1.039 people are in institutional quarantine.