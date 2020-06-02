Angola: COVID-19 - UN Representative Praises Angola's COVID-19 Fight Effort

Mbanza Kongo — Angola-based representative of the United Nations System, Paolo Balladelli, praised the authorities for the measures they adopted in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

The official was speaking to Angop in Zeto, northern Zaire province, where he witnessed the launch of the Kwenda money transfer programme on Sunday.

Paolo Balladelli acknowledged the merit of the Angolan health authorities in isolating the first covid-19 cases detected in the country, which helped contain the spread of the disease.

According to him, the preventive measures adopted by the Angolan health authorities held up the covid-19 transmission and prevented the critical phase of the disease in the country.

He encouraged the authorities to further reinforce the preventive measures in order to arrest the spread of the virus in this winter.

Angola has until now recorded 86 positive cases of covid-19, four deaths, 18 recoveries and 64 active patients.