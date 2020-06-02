Rwanda: Kwibuka26 - Sports Fraternity Starts Week of Commemoration

1 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Ministry of Sports, Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee and different sports federations on Monday, June 1, began a week to commemorate the athletes who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

June is usually a busy month for the Rwandan sports fraternity as federations in various sports organise Genocide Memorial Tournaments (GMT) in honour of the hundreds of slain sportsmen and women who were affiliated to the respective sports.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the memorial competitions will not happen this year. Sports events and competitions will not resume until September.

The week started with the Sports Minister, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, and other officials from the ministry and the Olympic committee as well as members of different sports federations visiting the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre, in Gisozi, Gasabo District.

Minister Munyangaju lays a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre on Monday, June 1. Courtesy

"As the sports community of today, we must uphold the values of peace, unity and courage that [should] characterise athletes. There is no greater way of honouring and continuing the legacy of those who were gruesomely taken from us 26 years ago," said Munyangaju.

The group also laid wreaths at the memorial, a resting place for over 250,000 victims of the 1994 atrocities.

Football, volleyball and basketball are among the sports that were hugely devastated by the genocide during which over one million lives perished in just 100 days.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.