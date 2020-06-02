Rwanda: COVID-19 - More Cases Discovered in Rusizi

1 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Rwanda recorded 7 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, June 1, twenty four hours after government postponed the inter-provincial movements and taxi-moto services.

The two services were put off until further notice after five cases were identified in Rusizi District in Western Province.

According to a latest status update on Covid-19, the ministry confirmed that more tests carried out on Monday identified seven more cases in Rusizi, which shares a border with DR Congo.

"(The) new cases are cross-border travelers, especially in Rusizi, who have been isolated," reads a tweet from the ministry.

On Monday, 1,083 samples were tested.

01.06.2020 - Covid-19 Coronavirus Amakuru Mashya | Update | Mise à Jour *Abarwayi bashya bakoze ingendo zambukiranya imipaka, cyane cyane i Rusizi. Bashyizwe mu kato *New cases are cross-border travelers, especially in Rusizi, who have been isolated pic.twitter.com/wKo4UFYHA9

- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) June 1, 2020

Speaking to the media on Monday, Dr Daniel Ngamije, the Minister of Health said that Rusizi put under special supervision following the sudden discovery of cases in the area.

The total number of confirmed cases in Rwanda remain at 377 out of 69,151 total tests conducted countrywide, so far.

The ministry also revealed six people have recovered, taking total recovering to 262. Active cases are now 114 while the country has registered a single case of Coronavirus death.

It is expected that today, June 2, a cabinet meeting will convene to lay out new guidelines in the ongoing fight against the virus.

Globally, COVID-19 cases reached 6,340,273 while the virus has so far claimed 376,215 lives. 2,886,020 have recovered from it so far.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.