Rwanda: COVID-19 - More Cases Discovered in Rusizi

Rwanda recorded 7 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, June 1, twenty four hours after government postponed the inter-provincial movements and taxi-moto services.

The two services were put off until further notice after five cases were identified in Rusizi District in Western Province.

According to a latest status update on Covid-19, the ministry confirmed that more tests carried out on Monday identified seven more cases in Rusizi, which shares a border with DR Congo.

"(The) new cases are cross-border travelers, especially in Rusizi, who have been isolated," reads a tweet from the ministry.

On Monday, 1,083 samples were tested.

01.06.2020 - Covid-19 Coronavirus Amakuru Mashya | Update | Mise à Jour *Abarwayi bashya bakoze ingendo zambukiranya imipaka, cyane cyane i Rusizi. Bashyizwe mu kato *New cases are cross-border travelers, especially in Rusizi, who have been isolated pic.twitter.com/wKo4UFYHA9

- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) June 1, 2020

Speaking to the media on Monday, Dr Daniel Ngamije, the Minister of Health said that Rusizi put under special supervision following the sudden discovery of cases in the area.

The total number of confirmed cases in Rwanda remain at 377 out of 69,151 total tests conducted countrywide, so far.

The ministry also revealed six people have recovered, taking total recovering to 262. Active cases are now 114 while the country has registered a single case of Coronavirus death.

It is expected that today, June 2, a cabinet meeting will convene to lay out new guidelines in the ongoing fight against the virus.

Globally, COVID-19 cases reached 6,340,273 while the virus has so far claimed 376,215 lives. 2,886,020 have recovered from it so far.