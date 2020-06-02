Rwanda: Ruremesha and Djabir Sacked, Karekezi Takes Over at Kiyovu

SC Kiyovu have confirmed the sacking of Emmanuel Ruremesha and assistant coach Djabir Mutarambirwa (inset) following the signing of Olivier Karekezi as the new head Coach.

Rurmesha and his assistant departed the club on mutual agreement, Times Sport has learned.

It is understood that the Nyamirambo-based side completed the negotiations with Amavubi legend Karekezi early last month but the latter waited to sign while he assessed how the team would perform on the transfer market.

The 37-year old inked a two-year contract, which will see him at the club until 2022.

According to sources with the club management, Karekezi's main task is to win one of the two major titles competed for in domestic football - either the league of the Peace Cup - so the six-time champions can play continental football for the 2021-22 season.

Rwanda Premier League champions represent the country in Caf Champions League, while Peace Cup winners feature in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Speaking to this publication in a telephone interview on Monday, Karekezi - without divulging details of his contract - confirmed that he will coach SC Kiyovu next season.

"We have reached agreement on every detail of the contract. I will be with them [SC Kiyovu] next season and I look forward to the challenge," said Rwanda's all-time scorer.

The Sweden-based tactician added: "I cannot reveal details of the deal yet, but I will do as soon as I get in Rwanda."

Karekezi, who was a key member of Amavubi squad at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations, will be assisted by Camalade Banamwana and François Kalisa.

This will be Karekezi's second senior coaching job in local football after Rayon Sports whom he guided to two titles - Agaciro Cup and the Super Cup - during his brief spell with the club.

It is reported that SC Kiyovu's three major signings; Yves Kimenyi, Eric Irambona and Nigerian Samson Babua, were all a recommendation from Karekezi.

Fondly known as 'Danger man' during his playing days, Karekezi made his debut for Rwanda in 2000 and he would represent the country for 13 years before announcing his retirement from international football in August 2013.

He scored 25 goals from 53 appearances.