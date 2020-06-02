Angola: Sic Dismantles Suspected Murderers Group in Huila

1 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Matala — A group of criminals called "Tchinguala", who were engaged in the theft of motorcycles and murder has been dismantled early in the weekend by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the municipality of Matala, southern Huila province.

The individuals are accused of murdering four people, one of whom was a 37-year-old teacher, who was killed in May.

According to the spokesman of the Home Affairs Ministry delegation in Huila, Manuel Halaiwa, the gang was made up by 10 members.

Matala municipality is 180 kilometres east of Lubango city and has a population estimated at over 240,000 people.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.