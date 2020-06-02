Angola: Sic Dismantles Suspected Murderers Group in Huila

Matala — A group of criminals called "Tchinguala", who were engaged in the theft of motorcycles and murder has been dismantled early in the weekend by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the municipality of Matala, southern Huila province.

The individuals are accused of murdering four people, one of whom was a 37-year-old teacher, who was killed in May.

According to the spokesman of the Home Affairs Ministry delegation in Huila, Manuel Halaiwa, the gang was made up by 10 members.

Matala municipality is 180 kilometres east of Lubango city and has a population estimated at over 240,000 people.