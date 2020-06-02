Angola: COVID-19 - Men Lead Infectious Statistics in Angola

1 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan official statistics show that covid-19 has affected more men than women, with a total of 53 confirmed positive cases, whose age ranges from zero to over 60 years old.

According to a press release, in three months of fighting the disease, only 33 women have been infected by the pandemic in Angola, aged between one month and over 60 years old.

In an overall 86 current positive cases, four deaths have been recorded, all male, with no female death recorded so far, whose group has less 20 infections than men, despite presenting common symptoms in the early stages of the disease.

The document also illustrates that 89 percent of these patients, in both sexes, have no symptoms (they are asymptomatic), while 11 percent have shown signs and symptoms.

Roughly 21 positive cases were reported in the early weeks of May, against the two in the last week of March, when the first victims of the disease in Angola were announced.

Luanda remains the epicenter of the pandemic being Talatona municipality at the top of the list with (28 patients), followed by Cazenga (21), Maianga (14), Belas (09), Kilamba Kiaxi (05), Ingombota (03), Cacuaco (02), Rangel (01) and Viana (01).

