Angola Reiterates Commitment to Children's Rights Protection

Huambo — The deputy-governor for Political, Social and Economic sector of central Huambo, José Cornélio, Monday reiterated the commitment of the local authorities to the protection of the child's rights, mainly protection and access to education and health.

The official, who was speaking on the celebration of the International Children's Day, which is taking place on Monday, said that in order to fulfill these commitments authorities have developed a series of actions in different areas.

Among the actions, vice governor highlighted the work of gathering children living on the streets by sending them to a reception centre.

He also said that ways to track these children's relatives have been carried out with a view to their reintegration, as well as psychological support for the families.