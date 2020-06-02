Angola Reiterates Commitment to Children's Rights Protection

1 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The deputy-governor for Political, Social and Economic sector of central Huambo, José Cornélio, Monday reiterated the commitment of the local authorities to the protection of the child's rights, mainly protection and access to education and health.

The official, who was speaking on the celebration of the International Children's Day, which is taking place on Monday, said that in order to fulfill these commitments authorities have developed a series of actions in different areas.

Among the actions, vice governor highlighted the work of gathering children living on the streets by sending them to a reception centre.

He also said that ways to track these children's relatives have been carried out with a view to their reintegration, as well as psychological support for the families.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.