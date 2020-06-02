Angola: Sinprof and Anep Disagree Over Schools Reopening Date

Luanda — The National Association of Private Education (ANEP) and the Teachers Trade Union (Sinprof) have shown opposite sides on the date set for children to return to school, July 13.

The Angolan government, which has slighted some restrictive measures by declaring State of Calamity since May26, determined that classes, suspended since March, should be resumed in two distinct phases.

According to the Presidential Decree that embodies this new phase of exception, secondary and higher education students must resume classes on July 13.

In the meantime, the return of classes for primary education is scheduled for July 27, if there are epidemiological conditions to prevent it.

In ANEP's view, there will be objective conditions for students to resume classes from July 13, a position that Sinprof disagrees.

The Teachers Union considers untimely to reopen the schools in the indicated phase, pointing to the month of September as the ideal.

In the meantime, the head of ANEP, António Pacavira, who was speaking to ANGOP, said the guarantees given by the government through the Ministry of Education show there are conditions for the reopening of the schools.

However, he added that they have suggested the government to make available, in order to carry out massive testing of all agents in the education sector.

Data available indicates that the National General Education System currently has 200, 000 teachers and that the public system embodies 18,297 schools (with 97,459 classrooms in operation).