Angola: COVID-19 - Police Arrests Two People for Breaching Sanitary Fence

1 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — Two citizens were detained last Sunday in the border commune of Luvo, municipality of Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province for violating the sanitary fence imposed in the scope of the prevention measures and fight against covid-19 in the country.

The arrest took place in the communal headquarters of Luvo, during a patrol action by the Border Guard Police in an area called Palmeirinhas.

According to the police in a note sent to ANGOP, the accused ones entered in Angola coming from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through illegal ways aiming to reach Luanda

The border commune of Luvo is 60 kilometers north of Mbanza Kongo city.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.