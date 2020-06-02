Angola: COVID-19 - Police Arrests Two People for Breaching Sanitary Fence

Mbanza Kongo — Two citizens were detained last Sunday in the border commune of Luvo, municipality of Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province for violating the sanitary fence imposed in the scope of the prevention measures and fight against covid-19 in the country.

The arrest took place in the communal headquarters of Luvo, during a patrol action by the Border Guard Police in an area called Palmeirinhas.

According to the police in a note sent to ANGOP, the accused ones entered in Angola coming from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through illegal ways aiming to reach Luanda

The border commune of Luvo is 60 kilometers north of Mbanza Kongo city.