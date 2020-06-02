Angola: MPLA Clarifies On MP João Pedro Francisco

Luanda — The MPLA Political Bureau of the Central Committee Sunday clarified that the late nationalist João Pedro Francisco (Karitete) who passed way, had been elected deputy by the FNLA party.

In the previous condolence message, the deceased deputy had been referred to as having been elected by the MPLA, when, in fact, he was elected the FNLA party, having served as the fourth vice-speaker of the National Assembly, in general elections held in 1992.

João Pedro Francisco (Karitete) passed away last Thursday, 28 May in Luanda, at the age of 82, victim of illness.

However, in a clarifying note, the ruling party in Angola states that the late official was the father of the militant Paula Francisco Coelho, a member of the MPLA's Political Bureau.

Finally, the Political Bureau of the MPLA reiterates the most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the compatriot and participant in the National Liberation Struggle, João Pedro Francisco, Karitete".