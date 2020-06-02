Tanzania: COVID-19 - Dar es Salaam Has Only Four Active Cases, Says Health Minister

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu has today June 1 said that the number of Covid-19 patients has drastically reduced to just four active cases in the commercial capital.

The minister revealed the figures during a visit to Tanga Region where the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is touring development projects.

Ms Ummy Mwalimu said that Dar es Salaam's Amana Hospital has three patients whereas the other patient is receiving treatment at Mloganzila.

According to her Kibaha, Mwanza, Tanga have no patients at the moment, she however cautioned Tanzanians to continue taking preventive measures against the virus which has claimed over 350,000 lives globally.

Tanzania first recorded its first Covid-19 case in mid-March in Arusha and the last time the statistics were released the country had reported some 509 cases both on the Mainland and on the Isles.

Several measures which were put in place to prevent the spread of the deadly virus in the early days are beginning to be relaxed with Universities and Form Six students opening schools today June 1.

Also Read

High School student joins the fight against Covid-19

DR Congo reports fresh Ebola outbreak

Russia approves 'game-changer' drug to treat Covid-19 after promising study

Covid-19: Kenya's cases soar past 2000 mark