Kenya: Murang'a Firefighters Rescue Baby From Latrine

Firefighters in Murang'a on Friday night rescued a three-day-old baby from a pit latrine at a local primary school.

The incident, which happened in Kairitu village, Kigumo left residents in shock after the woman, who had delivered a healthy baby girl at Kangari Health Centre decided to get rid of her.

Mr Geek Mwaura, a resident, said the incident came to light after two neighbours visited the woman to check on her and her baby after she returned home from the hospital.

PREGNANT

The neighbours were shocked when the woman denied that she had been pregnant. She also claimed that she had not given birth.

However, other villagers confirmed that they had seen her with the baby a few days ago at Kangari town as she left the hospital.

Kigumo Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Margaret Mbugua said the 32-year-old mother of three looked disturbed and they had taken her for counseling.

"As we try to establish the reasons behind her action, we handed her children over to the children's office," she said

Upon interrogation by police, the woman admitted to throwing her baby in a pit latrine.

Mr Geek Mwaura, a resident who shared a video of the rescue operation, said the woman confessed to dumping the baby girl in the latrine at around 8pm Friday.

FLOOR SLAB

"The baby was rescued after dismantling part of the floor slab of the toilet. The baby, who had been wrapped so well, was taken to hospital for medical checkup," he said as he commended the rescue teams for their quick response

He urged parents to be responsible despite the challenges they are facing.