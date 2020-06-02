Kenya: Harambee Starlets Duo Stranded in Cyprus

Harambee Starlets duo Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingosi are now left to lick their own wounds after the Cyprus Football Federation (CFA) announced the cancellation of the league season.

"It was really devastating when we heard the sad news. It was hard already when we were on temporary suspension, but the cancellation has now left us with no choice other than waiting for airports to open up, so that we can immediately leave for home," Kundu told Nation Sport.

The Kenyan duo had travelled to Cyprus in early January to join Division One club Lakatamia FC after each landing three-year long deals with the club based in the capital city, Nicosia.

"We never expected that things will get to this level, but since our contracts were to run for three years, I'm hopeful that we will still get the experience after the pandemic," Ingosi told Nation Sport.

"We were banking on coming back to Kenya and reuniting with our home club Eldoret Falcons, but we are also aware that the Kenya Women's Premier League season has also been cancelled. These are tough times but we know that we have God behind us, if He gave us this opportunity, He will do it again," said keeper Kundu on phone from Cyprus.

The duo were part of the Harambee Starlets squad that clinched the Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) Women's Senior Challenge Cup Championship after outclassing two time defending champions Tanzania last year.

Kundu did not concede a goal throughout the contest and won the golden glove award.