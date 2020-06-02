Kenya: Laikipia's First COVID-19 Case Travelled to Eastleigh

1 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By James Murimi

Laikipia County's first Covid-19 patient, a 34-year-old man, had traveled to Eastleigh in Nairobi and back, it has emerged.

Health Executive Dr Lenai Kamario said the patient is asymptomatic and is currently being managed at a local isolation centre.

During the National Government's daily briefing on Sunday, Health CAS Rashid Aman announced Laikipia as the 34th county to register a virus case.

Dr Kamario said the surveillance team swiftly picked the man for quarantine and sent samples to the National Influenza laboratory for testing which turned positive.

"Contact tracing commenced two days ago and all who had contact with this case will also be subjected to quarantine and testing," the county health boss said.

He appealed to Laikipia residents to be more vigilant and take personal responsibility by adhering to Ministry of Health regulations.

There is an ongoing restriction of movement in and out of Eastleigh estate, which is a major business hub, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The surveillance team has so far placed 21 people on quarantine at various health facilities in the county.

Recently, 13 workers at the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) who were travelling from Nairobi to Nanyuki without the requisite Covid-19 certificate from the Ministry were placed under mandatory quarantine.

They were aboard a private bus headed to BATUK's Nyati barracks but were halted by the surveillance team along the Nairobi-Nanyuki highway near the airstrip.

