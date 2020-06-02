Zimbabwe Licences First Upmarket Adult Sex Toy Shop

The government has licensed Zimbabwe's first premier sex toy store operating in Harare.

In a statement Monday, company marketing manager Fadzai Jones, said, Intimate Store believes that Zimbabwe is ready to "take this leap of faith and this is an opportunity to explore a new level of intimacy and take part in the discussions that promote and advance sexual and reproductive health and rights".

"We are providing Zimbabwe with the opportunity to take part in a discreet, private upmarket shopping experience, by offering them a range of premium adult sex toys, and at the same time," she said.

"We help you discover what you need from your partner, and provide you with the ideas and ways to connect with them as well as yourself, by indulging in an intimate experience that will have you coming back for and wanting more.

"Sex shouldn't be a planned activity; it should be spontaneous, inviting and exciting."

According to Jones, the store is inspired by the need to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights through facilitating discreet purchase of sex toys, sexuality wellness, rights and pleasure information inquiry and psycho-social support on matters of sex and sexuality.

"We believe in turning sex into an act of discovery and exploration for you and your partner with our range of products and services," she said.

"A world of fun, knowledge, adventure and self-discovery awaits you with a selection of self and partner satisfying adult sex toys and accessories.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Being intimate with someone is not only about sex, it's about making a connection, and to do so, you need to lower your walls, explore your imagination and trust one another to fulfil your every fantasy."

She added, "True intimacy begins before the bedroom, the dining room table or even the kitchen floor, it begins with you and knowing what you want and what you are looking for from your partner.

"Intimate Store offers you the opportunity to change the way you approach intimacy.

"Pleasure is not about re-enacting the same routine over and over; it's about discovering who you and your partner are, and what you both like.

"Create and discover new experiences with us as your guide, and let your curiosity be fulfilled."

Intimate Store also pledged to support the girl child by providing sanitary pads.

"We pledge that for every one adult product purchased, one sanitary pack will be donated for distribution to girls from marginalised communities," Jones said.