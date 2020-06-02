Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Rise to 203

The Health Ministry Monday confirmed 26 more cases of Covid-19, bringing to 203, the number of people who have tested positive for the virus since outbreak in March this year.

"Twenty (26) cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Monday). These are returnees from South Africa (22), Botswana (3), and one local case who are all isolated. The local case is a contact of a known confirmed case," the Health Ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Harare now has 96 cases, Masvingo 16, Bulawayo 18, Matabeleland South 16, Mashonaland West 12, Midlands 10, Manicaland eight, Mashonaland East six with Matabeleland North and Mashonaland Central recording three cases each.