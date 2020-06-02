Liberia: Black Star Club Remember Fallen President

Several members of 1st division club Liberia Black Star FC, have mourned the demise of their late president, Pennoh Wleh Bestman, and visited home of the deceased’s family in a show of solidarity.

The late Bestman, also a former Vice President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), died in April and was laid to rest recently. In addition to sympathizing with the bereaved family, the members, who included: Ledgerhood Rennie, Hadrian Sebwe, Michael Kojo, Musa Sillah, and Dionysius Sebwe, also provided assorted food items to the family.

Presenting the items on behalf of the club, Mr. Rennie praised the late Bestman for his invaluable contribution and service to the club under his leadership.

Currently serving as Director General of the state-owned Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), he assured the bereaved family that Bestman's passion for football will live on, stressing that Black Star and Pennoh Bestman are inseparable despite his death.He pointed out that the donation was not the last as he assured the family the donation would be done periodically.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Bestman family, Ma Esther Bestman, mother of the deceased, recalled her late son's love for Black Star, truly dedicating himself to promoting football and giving young people opportunity to excel in the sport.

She thanked Black Star for the donation and their involvement in her son's funeral, and promised the family's support and collaboration with the club in future activities.

Also in remarks, Mr. Nimely Bestman, older brother of the deceased, recounted the deceased's unwavering commitment and inseparable bond with Liberia Black Star.

He then thanked the club for the generous donation to the Pennoh's household, thus promising to work with Black Star during the Annual Pennoh Bestman Football Tournament.

Liberia Black Star FC was founded on March 15, 1980, in South Beach Community, Central Monrovia. The club has had a number of presidents who provided critical leadership at different periods during its progress, from non-division status to Liberia Football Association (LFA) 1st Division.The late Bestman was President from 1992 to his death on April 15, 2020.