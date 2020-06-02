Somalia: Govt Airlifts Medical Supplies to COVID-19-Hit Towns

1 June 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Officials from Somalia's health ministry have delivered much needed medical supplies to Galkayo and Afmadow towns in the regions of Lower Jubba and Mudug respectively.

The authorities of Galmudug and Puntland received the package, including face masks, gloves, sanitizers, and other equipment aimed to contain the spread of the COVID 19.

Elsewhere, the government health officials reached the Afmadow district under Jubaland state and delivered the same medical aid dispatched from Mogadishu.

This comes as Somalia's health ministry has recorded 60 new cases on Sunday putting the number of positive cases in the country to 1,976 with a death toll of 78 so far.

