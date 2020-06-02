Africa: Over 150,000 COVID-19 Cases Across Continent, 84,211 Critical

Established in a City of Cape Town-owned community sports centre, the Khayelitsha Field Hospital will function as an extension of the adjacent Khayelitsha District Hospital in South Africa.

As of June 2, confirmed the COVID-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 152,630. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 4,343 and recoveries 64,074.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 34,357, with deaths numbering 705. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (26,384 cases), Nigeria (10,578), Algeria (9,513), and Ghana (8,070).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

