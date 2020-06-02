Sudan: SUNA Interviews Families of Sit-in Martyrs

Khartoum — the families of the martyrs of the massacre happened infron of the Armed Forces General Command, after the disappears of the sit- in that took place, during which hundreds of protesters were killed at dawn on Monday, June 3, 2019, hundreds were left wounded, and some are still missing, after a year, of this sad memories, the families of the martyrs talked to SUNA.

Kesha Abdul Salam Kesha, the father of martyr Abdul Salam Kesha, said that the massacre of June 3, 2019 was a sad historical incident that Sudan has never seen in its recent history, he noted that peaceful young men who came to peacefully express the nation's demands were killed in an outrageous and an extreme cruel, during the holy the month of Ramadan, pointing to the some corpses that were thrown in the Nile.

He called for speeding up justice for the martyrs, he added: "it is unfortunate that a whole year has passed since the massacre and the perpetrators have not been brought to justice ", stressing determination on having justice on the martyrs' killers, even after a long time.

On his part, Chairman of the Committee for the December Martyrs, the father of martyr Farah Abbas Farah, asserted that the martyrs were selected from among the others in the sit- in area with great accuracy, a matter that confirms that the whole operation was planned in advance.

He blamed the Sudanese media for not documenting the disappears of the sit- in, pointing to many different foreign and international media have documented the sit-in massacre. Pointing, with amazement to the presentation of the video of the sit-in which had been shown on a number of international satellite channels, and had not been shown on the Sudanese media organs till this day.

The sister of martyr, Awad Saif, the barricade (aL -Ta'aras), Dr. Sa'adia Saif, has demanded the revolution government of a swift retribution for the martyrs of the revolution by bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Yassir Zakaria Yahya, from the Red Sea State, who was wounded during the disappears of the sit- in on Monday, June 3, 2019, wearing the same T-shirt he was wearing during that day, recalled his sufferings after he was shot and underwent three surgeries, and still complaining of the pain in his left leg and became incapacitated.