Sudan: 147 New Cases of Corona Virus and 12 Deaths Registered

1 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced today, the registration of 147 new cases of infection with (Covid-19), with 12 deaths, and the recovery of 99 cases.

The report of the Federal Ministry of Health indicated that the total of the examined samples amounted to (437) in the National Laboratory for Public Health, the Laboratory of the Blue Nile Institute, the Public Health Laboratory in Nyala and the Central Laboratory in the Red Sea.

The cases reported as follows: Khartoum state 133 cases, Al- Gazir 10 cases, North Kordufan 1 case, Gadarif 6, Sennar 5, Kassala (8), West Darfur (2), White Nile (1) case, the Red Sea (1) case, while the cumulative number of cases reached (5173), with total number of deaths (298), and the total number of the recovered cases have reached 1522.

The Federal Ministry of Health has stressed on the need for adherence to the health emergency law, stay at home, the application of preventive guidelines (social distancing, hand washing and coughing etiquette, and the importance of immediate reporting of suspected cases to the phone number 221 in Khartoum state, and 9090 for the rest of the states.

The Federal Ministry of Health also noted to the follow-up to the Ministry's official website and Facebook page to see the daily epidemiological situation, and not to adopt the fabricated news that appear before the official announcement.

