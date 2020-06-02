Liberia: Bad News in Liberia

31 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Rev. Dr. Edwin A. Gbelly, Superintendent of the Assembly of God Church in Liberia also lamented that corruption has permeated the society, eroding its fabric.

Delivering the funeral discourse of the late sports reporter H. Sally Gaye Saturday, May 30th at the Gardnersville Wesleyan Church in Stephen A. Tolbert Estate, Gardnerville outside Monrovia, Dr. Gbelly said another bad news is students sit on the floor to learn despite a budget for education in the national budget.

Preaching on the theme, "Bad news in a good company" with text from Mark 5: 22; 35, he said, both the nation and the church of Liberia need help, for the people are dying.

Liberia is plagued by barrage of economic and social challenges, including bad governance, corruption, domestic and sexual base violence and rape, among others.

"The church has become lukewarm; our society is pregnant with evil", Dr. Gbelly noted.

"The news we are concerned about today is your daughter is dead. FelJA, bad news - Sally is dead; Press Union of Liberia, bad news; First Assembly of God Church, bad news; family, bad news", he lamented as relatives, friends, and sympathizers wailed in the edifice.

Mourners and various organizations eulogized the deceased as loving and friendly.

The late Journalist H. Sally Gaye worked for the New Dawn Newspaper as Sports Reporter. She died on May 17, 2020 at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville following a protracted sickness. She was a prospective graduate of the United Methodist University in Monrovia. -Story by Jonathan Browne

