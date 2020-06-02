Sudan: Two Killed in Dispute Over Housing Plan in Sudan's Sennar

Abu Houjar / Babanusa / El Liri — Two people were killed and 10 others were wounded in a dispute over a housing plan in Abu Houjar locality in Sennar.

Listeners reported to Radio Dabanga that an agricultural area in Seiro El Jaaliyin in Abu Houjar was planned for housing in 2011.

The allocation of the 750 plots of land was done fairly, they said. Those affected by Blue Nile floods, young people and people without a home for their families were allocated plots of land.

Recently a dispute arose between Jaaliyin and Bagirma tribesmen whether the housing plan should be implemented. The Jaaliyin want the area to be developed as planned. The Bagirma prefer that the area remains agricultural, and want the project cancelled.

People opposing the housing plan attempted to construct a wall to block the distribution of plots. This led to a clash between the two opposing parties that left two dead and 10 wounded.

West Kordofan

The governor of West Kordofan, Maj Gen Abdallah Mohamed, announced that more than thirty people have been arrested for torching the locality offices and the home of the executive director of Babanusa locality last week.

The torching was the result of a quarrel between young people and army soldiers over fuel at a petrol station. The governor said he will deal with the people arrested "decisively", and bring them to justice.

Babanusa's executive director Ibrahim Bakheet described the torching as "planned and organised". He said there are 60 more suspects.

South Kordofan

Members of the regular forces in El Liri locality in South Kordofan intimidate people and impose illegal 'taxes'.

Workers collecting honey in the mountain have repeatedly been subjected to harassment. The same happened to cattle traders, who had to pay illegal taxes of SDG 1,000 ($18)* for each cow.

Soldiers in three cars have looted El Tayyar mine in El Liri locality on Wednesday.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

