Zimbabwe: Police Block Traffic Into Harare CBD

2 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Police in Harare this morning are blocking human and vehicular traffic into the central business district.

A survey conducted by The Herald shows that all major roads leading into the city centre are heavily mounted by police and soldiers who are ordering passengers back.

Combined security forces stationed at several checkpoints at the intersections of Seke and Cripps Roads (Coke Corner), Simon Mazorodze and Birmingham, at Harare Show Grounds, along Robert Mugabe Road at the Vehicle Inspection Department, Pennywise Shops at Eastlea were turning away motorists in private vehicles and conventional buses.

In the central business district police ordered the closure of several businesses along Kaguvi, Cameroon Streets and the usually busy Gulf Complex. National police spokesperson Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was in a meeting and would get back to this reporter when called for comment.

