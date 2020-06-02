Sudan: Doctors Welcome New Law That Protects Them

1 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The United Doctors Office welcomes a new law that will protect health care professionals in Sudan. It considers the bill "a victory for all doctors after years of struggle".

The law stipulates that verbal or physical abuse of medical professionals, disrupting work or destroying assets in medical facilities, and publishing incorrect information that affects the performance of medical personnel can be punished with imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Doctors can no longer be detained and no legal measures can be taken against them, except with the permission of the head of the Medical and Health Professions Council.

Two weeks ago, the United Doctors Office announced a strike in all hospitals in Sudan for a period of 72 hours, after four doctors in the Omdurman Teaching Hospital were injured during an attack. A few days later the strike was cancelled because the Minister of Health committed himself to passing a law to protect medical personnel.

In the first week of the coronavirus lockdown the United Doctors Office complained that medical personnel was stopped by policemen and other security agents at check points in Khartoum, though they were exempted from the lockdown precautions and were allowed to travel.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.