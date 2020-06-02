Malawi: James Woods Nkhutabasa Donates K1m Foodstuffs to Elderly People At Sigerege

Belgium-based Malawian strategic communications expert James Woods Nkhutabasa on Saturday donated foodstuffs valued at K1 million to 100 elderly people at Sigerege Township in Blantyre.

Nkhutabasa said he was motivated to give back to the community he grew up in after noticing how some Malawians, especially the elderly, are struggling to source basic needs.

"We all have to do our part to safeguard those facing challenges of food insecurity, health, education etc," Nkhutabasa said.

Speaking during the handover at Sigerege Primary School, group village head Andalasani thanked Nkhutabasa for the donation.

"We are living in a difficult period when it is difficult to find money [because of the coronavirus pandemic]. I am, therefore, thankful to Mr Nkhutabasa for remembering us here back home," she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Stonald Jeke, was all smiles after getting his hamper containing flour, sugar, salt, beans and tea leaves.

"May God richly bless him. I struggle to find food for my family," he said.

After losing both parents at a tender age, Nkhutabasa, who is also a media specialist, was raised by a benefactor at Sigerege Township.

He is also a partner on Southern and Eastern Africa operations at Rainbow Sports Global, which identifies and manages talent on the global stage.