Malawi: Planning Commission Dares Malawi School-Going Youths to Unleash Their Arts Potential

The National Planning Commission (NPC) has launched 'My Future, Our Future' essay writing competition for Malawian school-going youths to contribute towards a new vision for the country as part of the much-touted consultations on the successor plan to Vision 2020.

NPC is carrying consultations for Vision 2063 and is engaging Malawians on what should to be incorporated in the long-term development blueprint.

According to a statement from NPC, the essay writing competition will involve Malawian youths aged between 10 and 25 in primary, secondary and tertiary schools.

Three top winners from the three categories will be rewarded with prizes such as laptops, educational materials as well as cash.

NPC said in the statement that interested participants for the essay writing competition should submit one essay with not more than 300 words explaining their development vision for 2063 and subsequent suggestions to be implemented to achieve that vision.

For the art contest, interested individuals have been asked to submit one painting or drawing depicting their vision for Malawi by 2063.

"With Malawi being a youthful nation, it is only proper that the youth have a bigger say towards the country's future. It is on this basis that NPC has introduced this competition through which young Malawians can contribute towards a new vision for Malawi," the statement reads in part.

NPC communications specialist Thom Khanje said the competition will encourage the youth "to think about Malawi's future and share their ideas on the kind of the country they want to see by 2063."

He said youth being the future, they are encouraged "to have a say on what needs to be done to develop this country."

An independent panel comprising lecturers, teachers and representatives from partner institutions will oversee the selection of winners.

A comprehensive review exercise of the ambitious Vision 2020 validated in November last year by NPC showed that despite Malawi making progress in some indicators during the implementation period, the country had failed to meet most of the targets with the performance rated under par and below the world's average in some instances.