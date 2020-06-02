Malawi: New Secondary School Project Excites Mwanza West

Senior Chief Nthache of Mwanza District has donated five hectares of of land for construction of new secondary school in his area in the first phase of the government's US-funded initiative to construct 250 schools in the country.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Dr. William Susuwele Banda MP laid a foundation stone for the construction of the school at Fupa Village in Senior Chief Nthache's area.

"I decided to offer this piece of land because I am committed to ensuring that this new secondary school should be constructed here without fail," Nthache said.

He said that primary school learners in the area do not go far with education because they don't get selected due to inadequate of secondary schools in the district.

The Minister said that government appreciates the significance of education to the development of the country and has started constructing 40 secondary schools in first phase across the country.

"By the end of this programme, every constituency will have at least a secondary school as a way of promoting education in the country," he pointed out.

Banda commended Senior Nthache and his community members for donating the land for the new secondary school whose construction works were expected to commence soon.

Education authorities in the district indicated that last academic year, out of 1,800 standard eight learners that passed the Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination (PSLCE), only 600 managed to secure places in the few secondary schools of the district.

Mwanza has got only one district boarding secondary, one conventional and four community day secondary schools against 46 full primary schools four of which are private.