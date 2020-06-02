Zimbabwe: Chamisa's Lawyer Thabani Mpofu Arrested for Perjury

1 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Prominent Harare lawyer Thabani Mpofu, legal representative to MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, was Monday arrested and charged by police for allegedly defeating the course of justice in 2019.

The crime, according to the Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) Anti-Corruption Unit, was committed on 25 January last year.

Mpofu, who is being represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, is expected to appear in court within the next 48 hours.

In his warned and cautioned statement to the police, Mpofu wrote; "I, Thabani Mpofu ... admit having been informed by Detective Chief Inspector of CID Police Anti-Corruption Unit that enquiries are being made in connection with a case of defeating or obstructing the course of justice ... which occurred at the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe on 25th January 2019 where it is being alleged that acting in connivance with Makanza and Choice Damiso well knowing that Simbarashe Zuze does not exist, drafted an affidavit to purport as it had already been sworn before Choice Damiso and filed before the Constitutional Court under number CCZ03/19 challenging the appointment of the Prosecutor General."

Mpofu is out of custody.

MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Mpofu's arrest amounted to persecution and was latest in a pattern of State-sponsored attacks against the opposition party.

"We strongly condemn the breach of the due process and his constitutional right to privacy, personal security, and dignity," she said.

"The persecution of Adv Mpofu comes shortly after the abduction, torture, and sexual assault of three of our female members... a fortnight ago."

