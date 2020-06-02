Ghana: GSS Assesses COVID-19 Socio-Economic Impact On Economy

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), has begun a national survey to track and assess the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals, households, localities and the national economy.

The 'Local Economy Tracker' which started on Thursday and ends on June 20 is being conducted by the GSS, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank (WB).

A statement issued by the Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim in Accra on Friday said the tracker would gather data on the preparedness and resilience of the local economies to withstand the shock of the pandemic.

It said the tracker was a nationally representative sample survey which involved focus group discussions made up of opinion leaders and that its outcome would enable government and development partners to come out with measures to alleviate the impact of the disease on individuals, households and localities.

According to the statement it was one of the three surveys being conducted by the GSS and partners on the impact of the coronavirus disease with the other two surveys, being the Business Tracker and the Household and Job Tracker.

"Results from the survey will inform policy directions in supporting the extremely poor and vulnerable households and safeguarding progress of the Sustainable Development Goals," it said.

It assured the general public that information provided by individuals, households and localities would not be disclosed to anyone or entity in any form whereas the data collection did not require payment of money, and under no circumstance should anyone be required to pay any amount to any person.

The statement called for co-operation of the general public by giving out accurate information and the media to also give massive reportage to ensure the success of this national exercise.