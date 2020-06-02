Cameroon: 2020 Marc Vivien Foe Awards - List of Nominees Published

The list of eleven players shortlisted for the 2020 edition of the Marc Vivien Foe Award has been made public by French media organs, Radio France International and France 24. The nominees for the annual award, organised by Radio France International and France 24, were announced on Friday, May 29, 2020 with the winner to be revealed on June 29. The annual event is organised in memory of Cameroonian great and former Olympique Lyonnais midfield maestro, Marc Vivien Foe of blessed memory. The 11 th edition of the event has 11 initial nominees who are aiming to take over from 2019 winner Nicolas Pepe now of Arsenal. The event exclusively for African players has two candidates from Nigeria in Lille's Victor Osimhen and FC Nantes Simon Moses. Osimhen is a favorite for the award. The Nigerian had a dream debut campaign in France scoring 18 goals in 38 games across all competitions, 13 of them in 27 French Ligue 1 games while his compatriots scored nine goals, providing eight assists from 30 games with the Canaries. It should be noted that no Cameroonian player is on the race this year. Indomitable Lions forward, Tocko Ekambi, won the award in 2018. Foe is considered as one of the best midfielders to have ever played in the French Ligue 1 championship and died at the Stade de France while playing for Cameroon during the 2003 FIFA Confederations cup semi- final game against Colombia. RFI and France 24 will announce the winner of the 2019-2020 season award on or before June 29. Foe is also honoured annually at Manchester City where he played before his demise.