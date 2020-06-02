Cameroon: 2020 Marc Vivien Foe Awards - List of Nominees Published

1 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The list of eleven players shortlisted for the 2020 edition of the Marc Vivien Foe Award has been made public by French media organs, Radio France International and France 24. The nominees for the annual award, organised by Radio France International and France 24, were announced on Friday, May 29, 2020 with the winner to be revealed on June 29. The annual event is organised in memory of Cameroonian great and former Olympique Lyonnais midfield maestro, Marc Vivien Foe of blessed memory. The 11 th edition of the event has 11 initial nominees who are aiming to take over from 2019 winner Nicolas Pepe now of Arsenal. The event exclusively for African players has two candidates from Nigeria in Lille's Victor Osimhen and FC Nantes Simon Moses. Osimhen is a favorite for the award. The Nigerian had a dream debut campaign in France scoring 18 goals in 38 games across all competitions, 13 of them in 27 French Ligue 1 games while his compatriots scored nine goals, providing eight assists from 30 games with the Canaries. It should be noted that no Cameroonian player is on the race this year. Indomitable Lions forward, Tocko Ekambi, won the award in 2018. Foe is considered as one of the best midfielders to have ever played in the French Ligue 1 championship and died at the Stade de France while playing for Cameroon during the 2003 FIFA Confederations cup semi- final game against Colombia. RFI and France 24 will announce the winner of the 2019-2020 season award on or before June 29. Foe is also honoured annually at Manchester City where he played before his demise.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.