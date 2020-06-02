Cameroon: North West - UNDP Anti COVID-19 Materials for Bamenda Prison

Detainees of the Bamenda central prison will step up the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with materials worth over FCFA 3.5 million.

Efforts by the Penitentiary Administration to keep the Bamenda central prison safe from the coronavirus have been boosted with the offer of huge anti covid- 19 materials by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The UNDP Officer for the North West region, Alexis Sixela Nimbona delivered the gadgets worth about FCFA 3,568,500 in Bamenda on May 29, 2020 with a message that inspires hope for the detainees of the prison who are deprived of their liberty and with no personal means to prevent themselves against the pandemic. Inspired by the fact that detainees are human beings with the right to life and good health, the UNDP materials will strengthen prevention against the killer pandemic. The consignment delivered to the Regional Delegate of Penitentiary Administration, Kigha Theodore Kume and the Administrator of the central prison, Gen. Henry Asango featured face masks, cartons of soap, detergents, provision for washing of hands with covers and taps, latex grooves, hydro alcoholic gel, hand sprayers, bags of disinfectants. Satisfaction and gratitude was the message from the Penitentiary Administration. Gen. Henry Asango who hailed the UNDP and the UNHRF for the donation which will enhance the implementation of strategies to enhance infection prevention. It also emerged from the event that the prison administration is equally working to check visitors from contaminating detainees and vice versa. The Bamenda central prison is a vulnerable environment and the UNDP kits will help reduce challenge in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. The UNDP team was accompanied by the Regional Secretary of the NCHR, Chenwi Chrysantus Shu .

