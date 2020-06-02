Cameroon: School Resumption - PM Assured of Health Security Dispositions

The Prime Minister had a reality check meeting with the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Rectors and Vice Chancellors of institutions of higher learning on May 29, 2020.

The Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute has been assured of health security measures implemented on campuses of institutions of higher learning across the national territory as schools resume today June 1, 2020. He was assured in a reality check meeting with the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo, Rectors and Vice Chancellors of higher learning establishments on May 29, 2020 at the auditorium of the Star Building.

In his opening statement, the Prime Minister recalled the President's message to the nation on May 19, 2020 in which he said Cameroon and the world have a pandemic at hand but at the same time, should not give in to panic. "We must carry out our duties towards our young people. This date June 1, 2020 was a probability date in the event that things are put in place for school resumption. We had an evaluation meeting on May 28, 2020. The cabinet meeting focused exclusively on government's response mechanism to the COVID-19.

The Minister of Public Health made it clear that the curve was still an ascending one, we haven't reach the pick yet and by his estimations, we will reach the pick in a couple of weeks which means that the situation was still quite critical," he stated, adding that the Ministers of the education sector made it clear that they have done everything that they can do to ensure social distancing and the respect of barrier measures in schools.

The Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Prime Minister Dion Ngute also said on your behalf (referring to the Rectors and Vice Chancellors of institutions of higher learning) did also say that everything was done by you to ensure that students resume schools in reasonably safe conditions. "On the basis of what I heard, my recommendation to the President of the Republic was for us to pursuit with school resumption and this meeting is for a reality check for you to reassure me that what the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education requested of you is being put in place and that we are not going to run any reckless risk in sending our children back to the amphitheatres," the Prime Mi- nister stated. The Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo presented an overview of the general situation, noting that all campuses have well equipped health security measures to ensure the health safety of students. The Rectors and Vice Chancellors equally presented to the Prime Minster the different health and sanitary dispositions taken on campuses to gua- rantee the wellbeing of students .