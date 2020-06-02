Somalia: Djibouti Donates Food to Beledweyne Flood Victims

Victims of floods in Beledweyne now have a reason to smile after the government of Djibouti delivered food aid to them. Hiraan governor Ali Jeyte Osman received the consignment at Ugaas Khalif airport.

Abdi Waare, the state president of Hirshabelle thanked the government of Djibouti for sending humanitarian support. "We appreciate the president of Djibouti, Ismael Omar Gelle, the people and troops serving under the AMISOM peacekeeping mission."

many people were displaced after the river burst its banks many people are now living in IDPs.