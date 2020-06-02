Somalia: Military Boss Denies Involvement Troops in Murder of 8 Health Workers in Lower Shabelle

1 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somalia military boss General Yussuf Odawa Raggeh has absolved the military from allegations that the force was responsible for the murder of 8 health workers.

The 8 were abducted from a health facility, with some locals claiming that the military was behind their abduction and killing.

But in a quick rejoinder, general Odawa in a press conference termed the assertions are unfounded during a media brief of the incident in the outskirts of Bal'ad districts of lower Shabelle.

"The military has nothing to do with the killing of the of the health workers and its not possible the military to conduct such inhumane act," said the general Odawa.

It is not yet clear who was behind the serial killing of the eight young health workers but their bodies were transferred to Mogadishu for postmortem.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.