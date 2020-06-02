Somalia: Military Boss Denies Involvement Troops in Murder of 8 Health Workers in Lower Shabelle

The Somalia military boss General Yussuf Odawa Raggeh has absolved the military from allegations that the force was responsible for the murder of 8 health workers.

The 8 were abducted from a health facility, with some locals claiming that the military was behind their abduction and killing.

But in a quick rejoinder, general Odawa in a press conference termed the assertions are unfounded during a media brief of the incident in the outskirts of Bal'ad districts of lower Shabelle.

"The military has nothing to do with the killing of the of the health workers and its not possible the military to conduct such inhumane act," said the general Odawa.

It is not yet clear who was behind the serial killing of the eight young health workers but their bodies were transferred to Mogadishu for postmortem.