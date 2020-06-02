Sudan: Foreign Ministry Receives Qatar Approval for New Ambassador Nomination

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received an approval from the Qatari government for the nomination of Abdul Rahim Al-Siddig as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Sudan to the State of Qatar.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Coronavirus
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Sustainability