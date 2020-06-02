Sudan: Chinese Medical Experts' Delegation Holds Technical Meeting With FMOH

Khartoum — The technical committee of the Federal Ministry of Health held a meeting today with the Chinese medical experts delegation currently visiting the country.

The Director of the General Department of Emergency and Epidemic Control at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Babiker Al-Magboul, affirmed in a statement to (SUNA) that the meeting started with an opening session addressed by Dr. Sarah Abdul Azim, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, and the Ambassador of China in Khartoum, followed by a technical session for the presentation of the epidemiological situation in the country introduced by the relevant departments of the FMoH, with a Technical discussion between the relevant experts from the Chinese and Sudanese sides.

He explained that the meeting was fruitful and is the beginning of upcoming meetings to benefit from the Chinese experiences in fighting the corona virus with an attempt to apply them to the reality of Sudan.