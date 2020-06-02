Sudan: Darfur Track to Resume Negotiations Tomorrow On Security Arrangements

The Southern Sudan's Peace Mediation in Juba announced the resumption of negotiations tomorrow, Tuesday, between the government and the Revolutionary Front, after end of Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Mediation revealed that the agenda includes negotiating of the security arrangements between the government delegation and the Darfur track, in both Khartoum and Juba via video conference technology.

The chief negotiator for the Darfur track, Dr. Ahmed Tugod Lisan, said in a statement to (SUNA that according to the schedule and arrangements underway with the mediation and the parties involved in the peace process in Juba platform that the indirect negotiations on the path of Darfur and the Sudanese government will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, on security arrangements.

He noted that the Darfur track has presented a paper on an integrated vision to the mediation of which a copy was handed over to the government party whom it has presented it to the Darfur track through the mediation.

Tugod indicated that the mediation has integrated the two parties' stances in the security arrangements, while the combined paper will be the base for the start of the negotiations tomorrow.

He pointed out that according to the schedule set by the mediation, the negotiations will continue during the next week, with other meetings will take place in the same time related to national issues.

He revealed believe on this approach will enable the adherence to the schedule provided by mediation in order to finish the issues before the specified date.

He confirmed that before next week the parties will be able to resolve important issues of the security arrangements and national issues, and then move to prepare the matrix for the timetables for the implementation of the peace agreement.