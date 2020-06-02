Liberia: Spouse of Liberia's Honorary Consul Identifies With Students At Rochas Foundation College in Nigeria

press release

Abuja — The spouse of Chief Cliff Nzeruem, the Honorary Consul-Designate of Liberia to the South-South and South-Eastern States of Nigeria, has donated an assortment of relief supplies to students of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa, where ten Liberian children, who lost their parents to Ebola, are studying.

According to a release from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, Chief Mrs. Ann Nzeruem's donation was made recently on behalf of the Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Professor Al-Hassan Conteh, during her visit to the main campus of the College in Owerri, Imo State.

Chief Mrs. Nzeruem said it was important to express solidarity with the students during this difficult period of the novel Coronavirus Pandemic.

Established by the Rochas Foundation and owned by former Imo State Governor, now Senator, Honorable Rochas Okorocha, the College enrolls five underprivileged children every year from each African state.

Since the 2017-2018 academic uear, the institution has admitted a total of 10 underprivileged Liberian students.

Hawa M. Karsieh, Musu Massaquoi, Ida Swen, Abdoulai Farswarwuo and Mulbah S. Kokulo were the first group of Liberian students who enrolled during the 2017-2018 academic year, the release recalls.

Hawa Karsieh has made Liberia proud as the current Head Girl of the College. She, in response to the gesture, appreciated Chief Cliff Nzeruem through his wife. Student Karsieh recalled Chief Cliff's generosity towards them right from when they first arrived in Nigeria which remains continous.

The second batch of Liberian students includes Obediah Bondo, Esther Korpo Salee, Blessing Sabah Ballah, Rita T. Baryorga and Martha Banto. They started their studies in October, 2018.

At the initiative of the Embassy of Liberia in Nigeria, the students were recruited by the Ministry of State and the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection of Liberia in collaboration with the Rochas Foundation, the release concludes.