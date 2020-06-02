South Africa: Update - Two Kids Murdered, Pastor and Two Relatives Arrested

Today, the accused Makhosonke Sibisi (31), Nkosingiphile Sithole (35) and Nompumelelo Langa (25) briefly appeared at the Nkandla Magistrates' Court facing two counts of murder which occurred on 24 March 2020. The trio was remanded in custody and will appear again on Monday, 08 June 2020.
