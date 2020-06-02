Nigeria: Govt Okays June 21 for Resumption of Domestic Flights

1 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dirisu Yakubu

Domestic flights earlier suspended in March as one of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus, are to resume at the nation's airports from Sunday 21 June 2020, the federal government has said.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who disclosed this at Monday's briefing of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19, said the resumption of flights will be in compliance with approved protocols for safe operations of the airlines.

A statement signed by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, made available to journalists, quoted the minister as saying that the three weeks period between now and the resumption date is to enable the operators to adhere to all the necessary industry regulations, without which they cannot take to the skies after being dormant for some time.

This is because Aviation, unlike other sectors, is a highly regulated one, the statement added.

On modalities for the operation of flights when they resume, Senator Sirika said consultations have been on and will continue between the Ministry and industry players on the best ways to operate profitably while at the same time ensuring the safety of travelers.

Sirika cautioned owners of private aircraft who have been in the habit of asking for permits to fly within the country despite the restrictions in place to desist, as the restrictions are still in place, except for those on essential services that have been clearly defined.

He also made it clear and unequivocal that approval for flights on essential services are not paid for, while it takes little or no time to grant such approvals.

He warned against people allowing themselves to be scammed by people outside the approving authorities as to the sector under his watch has had zero tolerance for corrupt practices since his assumption of office as Minister.

The Minister also expressed gratitude for the cooperation of stakeholders in the aviation sector in spite of their unquantifiable losses occasioned by the lockdown since March and assured that all things humanly possible would be done to ensure a speedy recovery of the sector.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

