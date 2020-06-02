South Africa: Assortment of Cigarettes, Dagga, Cash and Vehicles Seized At Telle Bridge Port of Entry

press release

Dedicated South African Police Service and South African National Defence Force members deployed at Telle Bridge Port Of Entry have over the past weeks made significant inroads in curbing cross border crime and confiscating of huge assortment of cigarettes, drugs and vehicles.

On 20 May 2020 at about 05:00, two suspects were arrested for illegally transporting tobacco. It is alleged that the two suspects, Bulelani Mkontwana (35) and Reuben Hossin (31) were stopped at a vehicle check point near a tavern at Qoboshiane village and the following were sized:

- 8 x boxes of British American tobacco cigarettes;

- 13 x boxes Sun King Size cigarettes; both with an estimated street value of R742 000,00

- Taxi valued R250.000,00. The vehicle was circulated, profiled and searched and was not reported stolen.

On 30 May 2020 at about 15:00, while jointly patrolling, the members found the following items which were suspected to have been dropped by the person who intended to illegally cross the border from Lesotho to South Africa with the items but got 'cold feet' when he saw the roadblock. The items confiscated were found at Telle River near Qobosheane village.

- 5 x Sun Brand cartons of cigarettes;

- 37 x 20s Pine Blue cigarettes;

- 70 x 12,5gr Boxer tobacco;

- 50 x 25 gr Boxer tobacco;

- 10 x 750ml Black Label beer;

- 2 x 750ml Castle Lager beer;

The total value of all the items is R7 540,00.

On 30 May 2020 at about 19:00, while conducting daily operations, the members stopped and searched a Toyota Corolla and its three occupants. Upon searching the vehicle, four bags of dagga weighing 26kg valued at R39 000,00 were discovered in the boot. The suspects were arrested and the vehicle was confiscated. The suspects' ages are between 20 and 45.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga acclaimed the good relations and excellent synergy between the SAPS and SANDF and commended the forces for ensuring that the Disaster Management Act Regulations are enforced. "We have just turned up the heat and are resolute in our efforts to rid our borders of crime and illicit goods. As we clean up our border control of criminal activities, so too will we act with the same zest and dedication in ridding our streets of drugs and illicit cigarettes. This is the first step in ensuring that our schools, youth and communities are safe. We will ensure that our borders are continuously and vigilantly policed," said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Additional charges of Contravention of Disaster Management Act Regulations will be added to the charges of all the suspects.