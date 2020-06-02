South Africa: Safa and PSL Adopt Task Team Report On Return to Play Protocols

1 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Progress has been made by South Africa's football bodies in their bid to finish the local season.

Monday's meeting at Safa House between South African football's Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) adopted the report and protocols set out by its task team, which consists of members of the South African Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The task team was formed over two weeks ago in order to formulate details on the resumption of competitive football in the country.

The report states that football can only resume under specific conditions as prescribed by the protocol. However, the JLC is keeping mum on the finer details at this point, pending further engagement with the government.

On Saturday, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced that professional contact sports like football could return to training under Level 3 of the national lockdown. However, he added that competitive activities for these codes were still barred.

Mthethwa said federations had two weeks to write to him, detailing what health and safety measures they would be putting in place to ensure athletes and support staff are at minimal risk of contracting or spreading Covid-19 upon a return to training.

