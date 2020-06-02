Namibia: Group Accused of Illegal Berseba Coronation Asks for Acquittal

1 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

Three of the 21 people accused of illegally installing a traditional leader at Berseba in the //Kharas region near the end of 2016 were found not guilty in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court today.

Magistrate Murray Shikongo discharged John Jakobus Goliath, Josef Dominikus Swartbooi and Willie Rooi after hearing oral arguments on an application for their acquittal, and also that of their co-accused, following the closing of the state's case in their trial.

The state did not oppose the defence's application for the discharge of Goliath, Swartbooi and Rooi.

The three men and 18 co-accused - Johannes Fleermuis, Swapo parliamentarian Dawid Boois, Moses Colhman, Berseba Salomon Dawid Isaacks, Sabina Esterhuizen, Hulda !Gorases, Thomas Willem Draaier, Jakobus Cloete, Gert Hamman, Anna Hamman, Gert Kooper, Martha Swartbooi, Maria Katrina Goliath, Aron Goliath, Johanna Lulu Isaak, Katrina Kaffer, Jakob Boois and Hulda Vries - have been standing trial on charges of contempt of court and establishing a traditional authority in conflict with the Traditional Authorities Act of 2000. The prosecution is alleging that they illegally installed Fleermuis as leader of the Goliath Traditional Authority at Berseba in December 2016.

Magistrate Shikongo discharged Goliath, Swartbooi and Rooi after defence lawyer Ray Rukoro argued they were not present at the alleged illegal coronation.

The court is expected to make a ruling on the discharge application of the remaining accused on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.