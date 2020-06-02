Namibia: Group Accused of Illegal Berseba Coronation Asks for Acquittal

Three of the 21 people accused of illegally installing a traditional leader at Berseba in the //Kharas region near the end of 2016 were found not guilty in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court today.

Magistrate Murray Shikongo discharged John Jakobus Goliath, Josef Dominikus Swartbooi and Willie Rooi after hearing oral arguments on an application for their acquittal, and also that of their co-accused, following the closing of the state's case in their trial.

The state did not oppose the defence's application for the discharge of Goliath, Swartbooi and Rooi.

The three men and 18 co-accused - Johannes Fleermuis, Swapo parliamentarian Dawid Boois, Moses Colhman, Berseba Salomon Dawid Isaacks, Sabina Esterhuizen, Hulda !Gorases, Thomas Willem Draaier, Jakobus Cloete, Gert Hamman, Anna Hamman, Gert Kooper, Martha Swartbooi, Maria Katrina Goliath, Aron Goliath, Johanna Lulu Isaak, Katrina Kaffer, Jakob Boois and Hulda Vries - have been standing trial on charges of contempt of court and establishing a traditional authority in conflict with the Traditional Authorities Act of 2000. The prosecution is alleging that they illegally installed Fleermuis as leader of the Goliath Traditional Authority at Berseba in December 2016.

Magistrate Shikongo discharged Goliath, Swartbooi and Rooi after defence lawyer Ray Rukoro argued they were not present at the alleged illegal coronation.

The court is expected to make a ruling on the discharge application of the remaining accused on Tuesday.