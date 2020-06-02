Eritrea: Message of Congratulations

1 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain sent message of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 29th Independence Day anniversary.

In his message Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain also sent similar message of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea.

The two officials expressed their country's readiness to develop friendly relations and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.

