Eritrea: Support to Disadvantaged Nationals Continues

Asmara — Nationals in various sub zones of the Central region are extending more financial and material support to disadvantaged citizens with a view to ease the burden they might encounter due to the 'Stay at Home' guideline.

Accordingly, residents of Serejaka sub zone extended food items worth 125 thousand Nakfa to 204 disadvantaged nationals while over 26 quintals of food items affluent individuals contributed and was extended to 47 disadvantaged nationals.

The reports also added that 11 thousand Nakfa contributed by the water development committee in the sub zone and over 14 thousand Nakfa contributed by 12 affluent individuals was extended to disadvantaged citizens.

In related news, Evangelical Lutheran church in Arbaeta Asmera contributed 20 thousand Nakfa, and a number of individuals residing in Arbaeta Asmara, Gala Nefhi and Adi-Qe contributed over 7 thousand Nakfa and food items.

Similarly, over 50 quintals of food items contributed by an affluent individual in Tiravolo, 10 thousand Nakfa contributed by Beale-Mariam Berak cooperative association, and 2 thousand soaps and other financial and material support contributed by owner of Asmara soap factory and HTB printing press was extended to disadvantaged nationals.