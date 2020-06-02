Somalia Confirms 47 New COVID-19 Cases As Tally Hits 2,023

1 June 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali health ministry on Monday confirmed 47 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive to 2,023.

Fawziya Abikar, the health minister said the majority of the cases were recorded in the self-declared region of Somaliland which has 28, Banadir nine while Puntland and Jubaland have five cases each.

Abikar said 13 patients recovered from the respiratory disease, bringing the total number of people who have been discharged from hospitals to 361.

The minister said one patient died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic was reported in the country to 79.

She said 38 of the latest cases are male while nine others are female.

The Horn of African nation has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID19, including closing schools, banning large gatherings, and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.

