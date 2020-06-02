Zimbabwe: Six COVID-19 Cases Confirmed At Beitbridge, Plumtree Prisons

1 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The government Monday night confirmed six Covid-19 cases at Beitbridge and Plumtree prisons both border towns in Matabeleland South province.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed that four prisoners and two correctional services officers had tested positive.

"We wish to advise the nation that we have recorded cases of Covid-19 in our prisons," she said.

"We have three confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Beitbridge Prison, one is an officer and two are inmates. Also at Plumtree Prison, two inmates have been confirmed positive and one officer. No visitors are allowed at these correctional institutions."

According to Mutsvangwa, the inmates are isolated in the prisons while officers are now self-isolating at home.

Since last week, Zimbabwe has seen a daily spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases in most provinces.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.