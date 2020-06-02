Sierra Leone: Health Ministry Distributes Mosquito Net in 14 Districts

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation in collaboration with its partners including UNCEF, Global Fund and USAID, has distributed over four million mosquito nets in fourteen districts across the country.

The destitution of the mosquito net is in tandem with the Ministry of Health Malaria Control Strategic Plan (SLMCSP) 2016-2020 to rapidly scale up interventions for achieving the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Technical Strategy (GTS) and the RBM Partnership to End Malaria's Action and Investment to defeat Malaria (AIM) targets.

Concord Times monitored the distribution process in Bombali,Port Loko and Kambia districts respectively.

The District Medical Officer in the Bombali District, Doctor Foday Sesay, told journalists that he received ninety thousand bails of mosquito nets targeting over forty six thousand population.

He disclosed that malaria constitutes 40 % of clinical admonition in the Bombali district, but noted that the number of severe malaria has been reduced over the years with the subsequent distribution of bed net to households.

He said they had a formal mini launch of the program involving local authorities, adding that people were willing to come out in their numbers to receive the supply of mosquito nets.

To ensure transparency and accountability, he said the ministry deployed field supervisors who monitored the process in the entire district constitution 82 Peripheral Health Centres.

In Port Loko District, the District Medical Officer, Doctor Mamud Idriss Mansaray told journalists that people were enthusiastic to receiving the supply of bed nets, adding that the district records one of the highest prevalent rates of malaria although he could not provide statistics.

He noted that the use of mosquito net is one of the effective means of preventing malaria, thus commending the quality of bed net.

Beneficiaries in Kambia District thanked the government and partners for the supporting to combating malaria in the country.